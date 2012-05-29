New twitter plugin – to show tweets in rotation

As tweeted yesterday, I’ve just completed a new WordPress plug-in to show rotating tweets.

It’s easy to add using a widget or a shortcode in a post or on a page such as:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod"]

and, as a result, you get:

Very helpful @RTaylor_LibDem article on limits to EU free movement. Net: restrictions allowed: UK doesn't use them. rebeccataylormep.blogspot.co.… Of course, if the CIA really wanted to do over @realDonaldTrump, they'd publish his tax returns... Responding to Putin's hybrid warfare: a pretty hardcore way forward. What would a hybrid response of our own look like? twitter.com/MollyMcKew/sta… Great set of comments on 2016. Particularly enjoyed @1000cuts @DenisMacShane and @StevePeers politics.co.uk/comment-analys… When you have no vision, pander to prejudice twitter.com/PSbook/status/…

For a bit more fun, you can add some extra options such as:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" rotation_type='toss']

And the latest version goes for the official look:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" official_format='1']

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" official_format='2']

You can also search:

[rotatingtweets search='#secretcourts']

You can see the widget in action on the top-right of this page.

You can download the plug-in from here.

All this was only possible due to the good people of WordPress, the Twitter API, jQuery and jQuery Cycle – and Syd who showed me jQuery Cycle in the first place – so a big thank you to them too! 🙂