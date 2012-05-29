New twitter plugin – to show tweets in rotation

As tweeted yesterday, I’ve just completed a new WordPress plug-in to show rotating tweets.
It’s easy to add using a widget or a shortcode in a post or on a page such as:
and, as a result, you get:
Very helpful @RTaylor_LibDem article on limits to EU free movement. Net: restrictions allowed: UK doesn't use them. rebeccataylormep.blogspot.co.…
For a bit more fun, you can add some extra options such as:
And the latest version goes for the official look:
On the eve of Theresa May's speech on mental health, my piece on the truly radical reform that is desperately needed paulkirby.net
You can also search:
@BarristerSecret amongst other things #secretcourts #legalaidcuts #pleabargaining etc etc etc ....
You can see the widget in action on the top-right of this page.
You can download the plug-in from here.
All this was only possible due to the good people of WordPress, the Twitter API, jQuery and jQuery Cycle – and Syd who showed me jQuery Cycle in the first place – so a big thank you to them too! 🙂
I’d like to know if it’s possible to show posts from a specific user using a specific hashtag?
Something like
[rotatingtweets screen_name='your_twitter' search='#live']
I found documentation on twitter on this. Was able to solve it
Yes – but you need to make the search ‘from:your _ twitter #live’ and remove the screen name.
I’m getting
Problem retrieving data from Twitter.
Can you point me in the right direction to solve this?
Does the tweet rotate to show other diagnostics? What errors are you seeing on the settings page?
On this matter, see if this is the correct behaviour.
I used the following code:
[code][/code]
in the beginning of the page. But rotating tweets is being loaded at the end of the page.
In the config I put the loading of the JS in the header
I’m not quite sure what you mean. Are you using a shortcode or a widget? Or some PHP?
Sometimes if a shortcode loads late in the process, the JS ends up at the bottom of the page.
Sorry, I added
echo do_shortcode( “[rotatingtweets screen_name='chumbogordo' official_format='1']” ) ;
in the header.php file
Don’t think its that late right? Is this happening because the JS is loaded in the footer?
That will put the code in the header – which may not be where you want it.
What’s showing in your HTML?
This is the output of the shortcode
Problema ao recuperar dados do Twitter
And this is added at the end of the HTML:
I just tested it using your user and it worked, even using twitter API info of another account. Then I tested it with a third account, worked the same. Again, not having configured the API.
Removed all info twitter configs in the plugin. And your user and the third user, still worked, and I got another error in my ChumboGordo account. Problem getting info from the account, please check this.
Couldn’t this be a config in the twitter account? Could you explain what is different in your account?
The settings page doesn’t show me any errors. I followed the steps, added all fields (consumers keys and access tokens) and it didn’t give me any errors.
Thanks a lot for this wonderful plugin.
It does exactly what i need, except that i encoutered the same problem than Marcos.
i’m using this shortcode : [rotatingtweets search='from:username #specialtag' tweet_count='5'] (username and #specialtag are replaced here by generic terms)
I’ve tried with the version 1 or 2 of the script, header or footer, https or no, and none of them worked. It keeps saying : error retrieving data from twitter, No Tweet results for search from:username #specialtag
And the most frustrating is that this end of the link is clickable and point to the twitter search that show me exactly the result that i want.
i’ve also used the https://twitter.com/search-advanced and test with my username and specialtag and it worked.
if i search only one parameter username or specialtag it works well on the plugin, but it never retreive datas when i use two of them simultanately.
The problem is that Twitter search – as used by the API – only searches for a few days. What happens if you create a new tweet with that hashtag?
This is a late answer, but i’d like to thank you, because it was exactly that 🙂
Is there a setting in the shortcode to allow retweets?
I currently have echo do_shortcode(“[rotatingtweets screen_name='payemeltd' rotation_type='fade' show_meta_timestamp='0' show_meta_via='0']” but it isn’t showing any retweets under the account
Try adding
Hope this helps!
Hi Martin, Can the widget show the images which are within a tweet?
Sure – although only in shortcodes. Try including
where shall I include
show_media=1
to make the Pictures and Videos included in a tweet appear?
In a short code! It’s not currently supported in the widget.
Something like:
Hi Martin, your plugin is the best I’ve seen. It works flawlessly. However, one feature I cannot seem to find in any Twitter plugin is the ability to pull in Notifications – ie Retweets of my posts; Mentions; New followers; Likes; etc. Is there a way to implement these in your plugin via a shortcode or otherwise? Thanks for all you do. I appreciate it!
It’s possible, in theory, but it will need some major recoding…
Hi Martin,my site is :-http://www.palmerempire.com/
i get message:- No Tweet results for search PalmerEmpire in the feed.
i don’t get any solution right now.
Possibly because the Tweets are protected – and the log-in you’re using doesn’t have access to them? Have you tested it on an unprotected account?
my shortcode is: [rotatingtweets screen_name='PalmerEmpire' rotation_type='fade' speed='1000' show_meta_timestamp='0' show_meta_screen_name='0' show_meta_via='0' carousel_responsive ='1' carousel_responsive='1' timeout='5000']
Have you tried unprotecting the PalmerEmpire account?
Is there any way to set a target for links when placing a shortcode like [rotatingtweets search='#newstoday']? Thanks for this great plugin!!!
Hey, got that from the php file:
[rotatingtweets search='#newtoday' links_in_new_window='true']
did the trick! Thanks 😉
Thank you for this great app! I have been working to install the app on my website, but I have been unable to get the rotating app to even show on my website. I would like the rotating tweets in the header area right under the site-title similar to ivankatrump dot com can you help?
Hard to judge. Are you trying to add it via a shortcode, widget or PHP?
Thanks for this! I’m trying to use this, but centered. In Chrome it takes my CSS just fine, but Firefox ignores it, perhaps in favor or some absolute positioning inherent to the plugin? Thanks for your help.
Do you want the whole thing centered? Or just the text inside it? It’s hard to debug this without seeing the page.
Normally I’d solve this kind of problem by making the CSS more and more specific until it works!
Hi Martin, sorry for my super delayed reply and thanks for your help! Here’s the “hidden” site that I’m working on. Scroll down to see the Twitter section. (In Firefox, you can see that it’s off center, and it also cuts off the bottom line if there are three, based on the actual Tweets…) http://www.jeankilbourne.com/jbp/ Thanks!
Is it still a problem? I’ve had a go on v 43.0.4 and again on 46.0.1 and there doesn’t seem to be an issue.
I’ve installed the widget version and receive the following error (the username is correct):
Problem retrieving data from Twitter.
Are there any Tweets on that account?
What comments are you seeing that explain this in the source code for the page in question?