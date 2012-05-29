New twitter plugin – to show tweets in rotation

Posted on May 29, 2012 by Martin

As tweeted yesterday, I’ve just completed a new WordPress plug-in to show rotating tweets.

It’s easy to add using a widget or a shortcode in a post or on a page such as:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod"]

and, as a result, you get:

Very helpful @RTaylor_LibDem article on limits to EU free movement. Net: restrictions allowed: UK doesn't use them. rebeccataylormep.blogspot.co.…

About 2 days ago from Martin Tod's Twitter via Twitter Web Client

For a bit more fun, you can add some extra options such as:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" rotation_type='toss']

Very helpful @RTaylor_LibDem article on limits to EU free movement. Net: restrictions allowed: UK doesn't use them. rebeccataylormep.blogspot.co.…

About 2 days ago from Martin Tod's Twitter via Twitter Web Client · reply · retweet · favourite

And the latest version goes for the official look:

[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" official_format='1']
Twitter
Paul Kirby
Paul Kirby
@paul1kirby

On the eve of Theresa May's speech on mental health, my piece on the truly radical reform that is desperately needed paulkirby.net

reply retweet favourite
12:38 pm · January 8, 2017 ·
Retweeted by Martin Tod
[rotatingtweets screen_name="mpntod" official_format='2']
Paul Kirby
20h
Paul Kirby
@paul1kirby

On the eve of Theresa May's speech on mental health, my piece on the truly radical reform that is desperately needed paulkirby.net

Retweeted by Martin TodRetweeted by Martin Tod
reply reply retweet retweet favourite favourite

You can also search:

[rotatingtweets search='#secretcourts']

You can see the widget in action on the top-right of this page.

You can download the plug-in from here.

All this was only possible due to the good people of WordPress, the Twitter API, jQuery and jQuery Cycle – and Syd who showed me jQuery Cycle in the first place  – so a big thank you to them too! 🙂

509 Responses to New twitter plugin – to show tweets in rotation

  1. JOHN says:
    August 18, 2015 at 9:11 pm

    Never mind: found literally 10 seconds after posting.

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Download Source Code Rotating Tweets (widget and shortcode) 1.7.16 | emka.web.id

  3. Marcos says:
    September 22, 2015 at 10:58 pm

    Hello,

    I’d like to know if it’s possible to show posts from a specific user using a specific hashtag?

    Something like
    [rotatingtweets screen_name='your_twitter' search='#live']

    Reply
  4. Marcos says:
    September 24, 2015 at 12:53 am

    I’m getting

    Problem retrieving data from Twitter.

    Can you point me in the right direction to solve this?

    thank you

    Reply
    • Martin says:
      September 24, 2015 at 4:44 pm

      Does the tweet rotate to show other diagnostics? What errors are you seeing on the settings page?

      Reply
    • Marcos Borges says:
      September 24, 2015 at 5:07 pm

      On this matter, see if this is the correct behaviour.

      I used the following code:
      [code][/code]
      in the beginning of the page. But rotating tweets is being loaded at the end of the page.

      In the config I put the loading of the JS in the header

      Reply
      • Martin says:
        September 25, 2015 at 2:52 am

        I’m not quite sure what you mean. Are you using a shortcode or a widget? Or some PHP?

        Sometimes if a shortcode loads late in the process, the JS ends up at the bottom of the page.

        Reply
        • Marcos says:
          September 28, 2015 at 8:15 pm

          Sorry, I added
          echo do_shortcode( “[rotatingtweets screen_name='chumbogordo' official_format='1']” ) ;

          in the header.php file

          Don’t think its that late right? Is this happening because the JS is loaded in the footer?

          Reply
          • Martin says:
            September 29, 2015 at 12:50 pm

            That will put the code in the header – which may not be where you want it.

            What’s showing in your HTML?

          • Marcos Borges says:
            September 29, 2015 at 3:54 pm

            This is the output of the shortcode

            Problema ao recuperar dados do Twitter

            And this is added at the end of the HTML:

          • Marcos Borges says:
            October 5, 2015 at 2:06 am

            I just tested it using your user and it worked, even using twitter API info of another account. Then I tested it with a third account, worked the same. Again, not having configured the API.

            Removed all info twitter configs in the plugin. And your user and the third user, still worked, and I got another error in my ChumboGordo account. Problem getting info from the account, please check this.

            Couldn’t this be a config in the twitter account? Could you explain what is different in your account?
            Thank you

  5. Marcos Borges says:
    September 24, 2015 at 5:12 pm

    The settings page doesn’t show me any errors. I followed the steps, added all fields (consumers keys and access tokens) and it didn’t give me any errors.

    Reply
  6. Jumacbook says:
    October 28, 2015 at 4:42 pm

    Hi Martin,

    Thanks a lot for this wonderful plugin.
    It does exactly what i need, except that i encoutered the same problem than Marcos.
    i’m using this shortcode : [rotatingtweets search='from:username #specialtag' tweet_count='5'] (username and #specialtag are replaced here by generic terms)
    I’ve tried with the version 1 or 2 of the script, header or footer, https or no, and none of them worked. It keeps saying : error retrieving data from twitter, No Tweet results for search from:username #specialtag

    And the most frustrating is that this end of the link is clickable and point to the twitter search that show me exactly the result that i want.

    i’ve also used the https://twitter.com/search-advanced and test with my username and specialtag and it worked.

    if i search only one parameter username or specialtag it works well on the plugin, but it never retreive datas when i use two of them simultanately.

    Thanks by advance for your support 🙂

    Reply
  7. David says:
    January 11, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Hi Guys,

    Is there a setting in the shortcode to allow retweets?

    I currently have echo do_shortcode(“[rotatingtweets screen_name='payemeltd' rotation_type='fade' show_meta_timestamp='0' show_meta_via='0']” but it isn’t showing any retweets under the account

    Thanks

    David

    Reply
  8. una hennessy says:
    January 22, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    Hi Martin, Can the widget show the images which are within a tweet?

    Reply
  9. LindaTMuller says:
    February 19, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Hi Martin, your plugin is the best I’ve seen. It works flawlessly. However, one feature I cannot seem to find in any Twitter plugin is the ability to pull in Notifications – ie Retweets of my posts; Mentions; New followers; Likes; etc. Is there a way to implement these in your plugin via a shortcode or otherwise? Thanks for all you do. I appreciate it!

    Reply
  10. Birendra Ray says:
    April 15, 2016 at 11:43 am

    Hi Martin,my site is :-http://www.palmerempire.com/

    i get message:- No Tweet results for search PalmerEmpire in the feed.
    i don’t get any solution right now.

    Reply
    • Martin says:
      October 7, 2016 at 8:13 am

      Possibly because the Tweets are protected – and the log-in you’re using doesn’t have access to them? Have you tested it on an unprotected account?

      Reply
  11. Birendra Ray says:
    April 15, 2016 at 11:45 am

    my shortcode is: [rotatingtweets screen_name='PalmerEmpire' rotation_type='fade' speed='1000' show_meta_timestamp='0' show_meta_screen_name='0' show_meta_via='0' carousel_responsive ='1' carousel_responsive='1' timeout='5000']

    Reply
  12. Aurora says:
    June 3, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Hello Martin,
    Is there any way to set a target for links when placing a shortcode like [rotatingtweets search='#newstoday']? Thanks for this great plugin!!!

    Reply
    • Aurora says:
      June 3, 2016 at 4:18 pm

      Hey, got that from the php file:
      [rotatingtweets search='#newtoday' links_in_new_window='true']
      did the trick! Thanks 😉

      Reply
  13. CV says:
    August 8, 2016 at 7:30 am

    Hi Martin:

    Thank you for this great app! I have been working to install the app on my website, but I have been unable to get the rotating app to even show on my website. I would like the rotating tweets in the header area right under the site-title similar to ivankatrump dot com can you help?

    Reply
  14. Julia says:
    August 24, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    Thanks for this! I’m trying to use this, but centered. In Chrome it takes my CSS just fine, but Firefox ignores it, perhaps in favor or some absolute positioning inherent to the plugin? Thanks for your help.

    Reply
    • Martin says:
      October 7, 2016 at 8:16 am

      Do you want the whole thing centered? Or just the text inside it? It’s hard to debug this without seeing the page.

      Normally I’d solve this kind of problem by making the CSS more and more specific until it works!

      Reply
      • Julia says:
        January 6, 2017 at 7:57 pm

        Hi Martin, sorry for my super delayed reply and thanks for your help! Here’s the “hidden” site that I’m working on. Scroll down to see the Twitter section. (In Firefox, you can see that it’s off center, and it also cuts off the bottom line if there are three, based on the actual Tweets…) http://www.jeankilbourne.com/jbp/ Thanks!

        Reply
  15. fiena says:
    December 2, 2016 at 2:20 am

    I’ve installed the widget version and receive the following error (the username is correct):

    Problem retrieving data from Twitter.

    Reply
