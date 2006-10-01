Stephen Tall’s post about Tony and Dave, with that wonderful Time Trumpet clip, reminds me of a morphing experiment that’s been sitting on my hard disk for a while…
The effect is, to put it mildly, rather disconcerting.
If you’d like to have a go at doing a similar morph yourself, check out Debugmode’s Winmorph, another one of their excellent pieces of freeware.
1 thought on “Blameron…”
Very good. But can you morph Gordon Brown into George Osborne? I think that could be a little harder… Or Tebbit into Cameron? Impossible, surely!