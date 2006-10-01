Many congratulations to the button server for serving over a million button impressions in September.
Not a bad start for a small bit of PHP/javascript code initially thrown together one Sunday morning in June!
… and you ain’t seen nothing yet …
3 thoughts on “Happy millionth birthday…”
No buttons displayed on this blog though 🙂 … how will we get to two million without you!?
Unfortunately this hosting service won’t let me call any information from any other website… no idea why. It just suddenly stopped working. I’ll probably move.
Martin
I’ll happily donate to you a full hosting account as a thank you for the widgets!