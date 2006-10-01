Blameron…

Stephen Tall’s post about Tony and Dave, with that wonderful Time Trumpet clip, reminds me of a morphing experiment that’s been sitting on my hard disk for a while…

Blair and Cameron morphing into each other

The effect is, to put it mildly, rather disconcerting.

If you’d like to have a go at doing a similar morph yourself, check out Debugmode’s Winmorph, another one of their excellent pieces of freeware.

Author: Martin Tod

Martin Tod is a marketing professional and Liberal Democrat living in Winchester.

1 thought on “Blameron…”

Leave a Reply