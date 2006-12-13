About Martin

Martin Tod lives in Winchester, with his wife, Michaela.

He works as Chief Executive of the Men’s Health Forum, the centre of excellence for men’s health policy and practice.

In May 2012, he was elected as one of the three City Councillors for St Paul ward on Winchester City Council. He was re-elected to the position again in May 2016. In May 2013, he was elected as the Hampshire County Councillor for Winchester Westgate.

Previously he was the 2010 Parliamentary Candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Winchester. He was also Co-Chair of the Liberal Democrat Policy Working Group on Housing and one of the organisers of Lib Dems against the NHS Bill.

Before joining the Men’s Health Forum, he worked for Shelter in a range of roles, including Head of Corporate Fundraising, Head of Strategy Development and Deputy Director of Communications, Policy and Campaigns. Previously he was UK Head of Brand & Advertising for Vodafone and a Marketing Director for Procter and Gamble.

Working hard for local people

You can see Martin’s speeches on local issues on the County Council here.

Over the years, Martin has been an active local campaigner on a wide range of issues. These include:

Active volunteer

Martin is an active volunteer in Winchester – mainly with homelessness charities and environmental groups.

He has also helped in schools across the constituency with citizenship classes.

Martin helps as a steward and litter-picker at the Hat Fair and is also involved in charitable fund-raising with Alresford Rotary Club.

His team at the Big Sleep Out in 2008 raised more than £3,800 for local charity.

Hobbies & interests:

Cycling, cinema, photography, internet, going for walks with Michaela in and around Winchester

Martin is also a member of Winchester Action on Climate Change, Winchester Friends of the Earth, the Campaign for Real Ale, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, the National Trust, the Electoral Reform Society, the Howard League for Penal Reform, the European Movement, Amnesty International, the Open Rights Group, and No2ID.

And finally…

Martin’s great-great-great-great-grandfather, Thomas Garnier, was Dean of Winchester and features in Winchester Museum as an ‘anti-muckabite’ campaigner to bring a sewerage system to Winchester in the 1860s. The Dean Garnier garden in the Cathedral close is named after him, as is Garnier Road, leading past the old pumping station.

Martin is currently the Chairman of the Friends of the Dean Garnier Garden. You can find out more about the garden and how you can help on the Garden’s Facebook page!

If you want to know more about Martin Tod, why not ask him a question? All questions asked online will be answered online unless you would like the answer to be confidential.