Fixing Bluetooth problem with TP-Link UB400

I recently bought myself some Sony Bluetooth earbuds for my phone, but I was keen to see if I could connect them to my PC too – so that I could use them in conference calls, for example.
But my computer didn’t have Bluetooth. So I bought TP-Link UB400 Bluetooth Adaptor online, because I’ve used and liked their stuff before. But when I plugged it in it didn’t work! Windows 10 kept telling me I didn’t have Bluetooth installed.
I went to the TP-Link FAQ for the UB400 – but nothing they suggested worked.
After a bit of Googling, I went to the Windows Device Manager, looked at the Universal Serial Bus controllers, and disappeared down a rabbit hole trying to fix the “Unknown USB Device (Device Descriptor Request Failed)” problem.
And only then did I go to the “CSR Bluecore Bluetooth” driver that also appeared on the list of Universal Serial Bus controllers when I plugged in the dongle. As an experiment:
- I right-clicked “CSR Bluecore Bluetooth and selected “Update driver”
- Clicked on “Browse my computer for driver software”
- Clicked on “Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer”
- Picked “Generic Bluetooth Adaptor” in place of “CSR Bluecore Bluetooth”
- Clicked “next”
and suddenly everything worked!
So that’s my solution! I hope it works for you too.