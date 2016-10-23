Autumn 2016 St Paul Ward Focus

Posted on October 23, 2016 by Martin

Topics include:

  • Station Approach
  • Station Area Parking
  • New Tory ‘Tip Tax’
  • Our crossing campaigns
  • The local vote to ‘remain’
  • Air Quality
  • Grammar Schools
  • Safer Routes to School

Download St Paul ward Autumn 2016 Focus (pdf, 4.8MB)

