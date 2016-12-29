Many thanks to Will Howells for fixing the ldpagehierarchy.php widget.
The updated version is
here now listed on the WordPress website.
2 thoughts on “Updated widget to show page hierarchies”
Does the widget fix update include v2.6.x
Thanks,
Clean red widgets
It does now! The latest version is at http://wordpress.org/plugins/page-hierarchy-plug-in/
Best wishes,
Martin