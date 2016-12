I knew from various sources that I was 30 years younger than Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf and 60 years younger than Deng Xiaoping – but thanks to Duncan’s post about Will’s post about the BBC programme archive, I’ve now discovered that I am exactly the same age as Match of the Day.

Liverpool vs Arsenal – and it appears Arsenal won 1-0.

Given that I was born in Liverpool Maternity Hospital, it was probably just as well that I had arrived before they knew the result.