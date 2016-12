The new consultation site for Liberal Democrat health policy is now up, joining the previous ones on climate change, crime, Trident and poverty.

The Taking Power consultation is also still going strong. Unconstrained by the wonders of the party’s formal consultation process, it’s had videos, podcasts, daily polls and all kinds of other wonders to keep visitors entertained. So far it’s had over 4,500 visitors with 118 people making, between them, 520 comments on the site – quite encouraging!